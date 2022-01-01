Chocolate brownies in Jackson
Jackson restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Pig & Pint
3139 N State St, Jackson
|Honduran Chocolate Brownie (Gluten-Free)
|$2.99
Made with Honduran Chocolate and Gluten-Free Flour.
|Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
|$2.99
Dense and fudgy with a chewy crust. Born from the prized Criolla bean, this sustainably sourced Peruvian chocolate is deep and rich in flavor.
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint
200 District Boulevard, Jackson
|Chocolate Brownie
|$3.25
decadent chocolate taste and texture- pure and simple