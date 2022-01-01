Pulled pork sandwiches in Jeffersonville
Jeffersonville restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about American Smokehouse Stadium
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
American Smokehouse Stadium
5580 Hwy 62, Jeffersonville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville
Upland Brewing - Jeffersonville
707 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$14.00
Fischer Farms pulled pork served with pickle chips and pickled red onions, served with choice of Bad Elmers bbq sauce, Dragonfly IPA beer cheese or campfire habenero sauce