Clams in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants that serve clams
Pizza Wheel
314 York Road, Jenkintown
No reviews yet
Spaghetti Clams
$22.00
Caprese Cutlet
$23.00
More about Pizza Wheel
SANDWICHES
Curds N Whey
817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown
Avg 4
(21 reviews)
New England Clam Chowder (Pint) (Hot Soup of The Day)
$7.99
More about Curds N Whey
