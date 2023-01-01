Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Jenkintown

Jenkintown restaurants
Jenkintown restaurants that serve clams

Pizza Wheel

314 York Road, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Clams$22.00
Caprese Cutlet$23.00
More about Pizza Wheel
Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder (Pint) (Hot Soup of The Day)$7.99
More about Curds N Whey

