Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Jenkintown

Go
Jenkintown restaurants
Toast

Jenkintown restaurants that serve salmon

Curds N' Whey image

SANDWICHES

Curds N' Whey

817 Old York Rd, Jenkintown

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Club$15.99
smoked salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian
Grilled Salmon Club$15.99
grilled salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian
Salmon Cake Dinner$12.99
More about Curds N' Whey
Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine image

 

Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine

726 West Ave., Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Tikka$20.97
Salmon marinated in garlic, ginger, spices and lemon
More about Lilly's Authentic Indian Cuisine
West Ave Grille image

 

West Ave Grille

718 west ave grille, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Stir Fry$19.00
Salmon ALT$17.00
Grilled salmon filter, avocado, lettuce, tomato, layer on toasted multi-grain and finished with homemade roasted red pepper aioli, served with a choice of a side
BBQ Salmon$17.00
Crisp romaine, corn, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber
More about West Ave Grille
King's Corner image

 

King's Corner

603 Summit Avenue, Jenkintown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$19.00
Grilled salmon steak served over mashed potatoes topped with lemon butter sauce, served with a side of grilled asparagus
More about King's Corner

Browse other tasty dishes in Jenkintown

Banana Pudding

Caesar Salad

Chili

Brisket

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Cake

Curry

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Jenkintown to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Ambler

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Conshohocken

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Southampton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston