Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jericho restaurants you'll love

Go
Jericho restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Jericho

Jericho's top cuisines

Mediterranean
Mediterranean
Caterers
Caterers
Greek
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Jericho restaurants

Gyrolicious image

 

Gyrolicious

24A Jericho Tpke, Jericho

Avg 4.2 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro Pita$12.00
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
Gyro Platter$21.00
served with a greek salad and a choice of
french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad
or grilled vegetables (+$2)
Greek Salad$12.00
romaine/spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, feta, olives, grape leaf, pepperocini, red wine vinaigrette
More about Gyrolicious
J/Cafe image

 

J/Cafe

2 Jericho Plaza, Jericho

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Burger$6.95
6oz Burger / Brioche Bun
Chicken Quesadilla$6.95
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Toast - Each$0.75
More about J/Cafe
16 Handles image

SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

16 Handles

22 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
More about 16 Handles

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Jericho

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Jericho to explore

Hicksville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Plainview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

East Meadow

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Mineola

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oyster Bay

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Roslyn Heights

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Westbury

No reviews yet

Glen Head

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston