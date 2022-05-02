Jericho restaurants you'll love
Jericho's top cuisines
Must-try Jericho restaurants
More about Gyrolicious
Gyrolicious
24A Jericho Tpke, Jericho
|Popular items
|Gyro Pita
|$12.00
served in a warm pita with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki sauce
|Gyro Platter
|$21.00
served with a greek salad and a choice of
french fries, lemon potatoes, rice, additional salad
or grilled vegetables (+$2)
|Greek Salad
|$12.00
romaine/spring mix, tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, feta, olives, grape leaf, pepperocini, red wine vinaigrette
More about J/Cafe
J/Cafe
2 Jericho Plaza, Jericho
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Burger
|$6.95
6oz Burger / Brioche Bun
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$6.95
Grilled Chicken & Cheese,
served with Salsa & Sour Cream
|Toast - Each
|$0.75
More about 16 Handles
SMOOTHIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
16 Handles
22 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho