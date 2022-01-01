Jersey City salad spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try salad spots in Jersey City

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. image

 

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

199 Warren St., Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
X Pie$17.00
(WHITE) Crimini mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, provolone cheese, white truffle oil, parsley.
Meatballer$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, EVOO, basil.
Amatriciana$18.00
(RED) Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, red onions, pancetta, basil, EVOO.
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery

467 Communipaw Ave, Jersey City

Avg 4.5 (2482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Mac-N-Cheese$14.00
Our Creamy House Made Mac N Cheese with 2.5 Ounces Of Blackened Crab Cakes Layered in.
Hooked JC Caesar Salad$9.00
Hand Torn Kale, Caesar Dressing, Mediterranean Roasted Tomatoes and Fresh Made Croutons.
Connecticut Style Lobster SOLO$23.00
Connecticut Style Lobster Roll - A Quarter LB of Wild Caught Canadian Lobster Claw & Knuckle Meat drenched in butter & topped with fresh herbs, served on a butter toasted Potato Roll
More about Hooked JC/Lit Burger/Green Things/Comfort Cookery
Tidal Poke Co. image

 

Tidal Poke Co.

210 Hudson Street, Jersey City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Coke Can$1.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl (Lunch)$15.00
More about Tidal Poke Co.
Restaurant banner

SALADS

Belle Âme Cafe

76 Cottage St, Jersey City

Avg 5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nutella Toast$8.00
banana, cinnamon-sugar sprinkle
House Blend Small$3.00
Avocado Chicken Press$12.00
More about Belle Âme Cafe

