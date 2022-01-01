Fajitas in Johns Island
Johns Island restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Maria's Mexican Grill - Johns Island SC
Maria's Mexican Grill - Johns Island SC
2817 Maybank Hwy ste 7, Johns Island
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
|Chicken & Steak Fajitas For 2
|$32.00
|Texas Fajitas For 2
|$36.00
More about Minero Mexican Grill & Cantina
Minero Mexican Grill & Cantina
3140 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$28.00
Charred Onions and Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Guacamole, Red Rice, with Beans and Flour or Corn Tortillas
|Steak Fajitas
|$34.00
Charred Onions and Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Guacamole, Red Rice, with Beans and Flour or Corn Tortillas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$26.00
Charred Onions and Peppers, Shredded Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Crema, Guacamole, Red Rice, with Beans and Flour or Corn Tortillas