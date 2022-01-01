Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Johnstown
/
Johnstown
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Johnstown restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
The Bistro - Johnstown
203 Nees Ave, Johnstown
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$7.49
More about The Bistro - Johnstown
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Jake's Pub & Grill
500 Galleria Dr, Johnstown
Avg 4.5
(711 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$8.00
More about Jake's Pub & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Johnstown
Reuben
Chicken Pizza
Cheeseburgers
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Cake
Pretzels
Turkey Bacon
Fish Sandwiches
More near Johnstown to explore
Greensburg
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Latrobe
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
New Kensington
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Ligonier
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(860 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1622 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(833 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston