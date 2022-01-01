Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Kailua

Kailua restaurants that serve pancakes

The Beet Box Cafe image

 

The Beet Box Cafe

46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Side Banana Oat Pancakes & Syrup$7.00
Banana Oat Pancakes$13.75
a stack of four apple banana and oat pancakes served with fresh fruit, maple syrup & dusted with powdered sugar Add coconut whipped cream
Piddley’s Pancakes$9.00
five fluffy little vegan pancakes served with fresh fruit & a side of pure maple syrup
Over Easy image

 

Over Easy

418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua

Avg 4.5 (1336 reviews)
Takeout
Fruit & Cream Cheese Pancakes$12.00
with blueberries & cream cheese
Keiki Pancakes$7.00
mini pancakes, powered sugar
Plain Pancakes$9.00
powdered sugar
Item pic

 

The Food Company

201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Sandwich$9.50
(2) buttermilk pancakes with (1) egg and your choice of ham, bacon, Portuguese sausage or spam.
Macadamia Nut Pancakes$8.95
(3) buttermilk pancakes with macadamia nuts.
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$8.95
(3) buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.
