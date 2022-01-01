Pancakes in Kailua
The Beet Box Cafe
46 Ho'olai Street, Kailua
|Side Banana Oat Pancakes & Syrup
|$7.00
|Banana Oat Pancakes
|$13.75
a stack of four apple banana and oat pancakes served with fresh fruit, maple syrup & dusted with powdered sugar Add coconut whipped cream
|Piddley’s Pancakes
|$9.00
five fluffy little vegan pancakes served with fresh fruit & a side of pure maple syrup
Over Easy
418 Kuulei Rd #103, Kailua
|Fruit & Cream Cheese Pancakes
|$12.00
with blueberries & cream cheese
|Keiki Pancakes
|$7.00
mini pancakes, powered sugar
|Plain Pancakes
|$9.00
powdered sugar
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua
|Pancake Sandwich
|$9.50
(2) buttermilk pancakes with (1) egg and your choice of ham, bacon, Portuguese sausage or spam.
|Macadamia Nut Pancakes
|$8.95
(3) buttermilk pancakes with macadamia nuts.
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$8.95
(3) buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.