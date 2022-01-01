Lox in Kailua
Kailua restaurants that serve lox
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua
|Lox & Bagel
|$9.50
w/ cream cheese, capers, tomato & red onion
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Kalapawai Cafe & Deli
750 Kailua Rd, Kailua
|Breakfast Special - Lox Florentine Benedict
|$20.00
Toasted English muffin topped with spinach, onions, tomatoes, bacon bits, smoked salmon, two poached eggs, and glazed with hollandaise sauce.
|Lox & Bagel
|$9.50
w/ cream cheese, capers, tomato & red onion