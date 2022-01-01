Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Kailua

Go
Kailua restaurants
Toast

Kailua restaurants that serve lox

026c76f5-0772-4c59-b3a9-cd41563ef22f image

 

Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach

306 S. Kalaheo Ave, Kailua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lox & Bagel$9.50
w/ cream cheese, capers, tomato & red onion
More about Kalapawai Market @ Kailua Beach
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

750 Kailua Rd, Kailua

Avg 4.3 (2596 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Special - Lox Florentine Benedict$20.00
Toasted English muffin topped with spinach, onions, tomatoes, bacon bits, smoked salmon, two poached eggs, and glazed with hollandaise sauce.
Lox & Bagel$9.50
w/ cream cheese, capers, tomato & red onion
More about Kalapawai Cafe & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua

Clams

Hibiscus Tea

Muffins

Chopped Salad

Sliders

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Kailua to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston