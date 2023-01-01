Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef patties in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve beef patties

Ultimate Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Ultimate Burger

74-5450 Makala Blvd E112, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.4 (1969 reviews)
Takeout
Patty - Fresh Ground Grass Fed Big Island Beef$3.99
Fresh ground “never frozen” 100% Grass Fed Big Island beef...hand formed patties daily!
More about Ultimate Burger
Item pic

 

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI

75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef Hash Patty Loco Moco$16.99
White or brown rice topped with, Corned beef hash patties, 2 eggs and covered in
brown gravy. Upgrade to Chef’s char siu fried rice for only $1.95
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme - Kailua-Kona, HI

