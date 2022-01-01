Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Kailua Kona

Go
Kailua Kona restaurants
Toast

Kailua Kona restaurants that serve carbonara

Item pic

 

Island Lava Java

75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.2 (4145 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Carbonara$27.00
Garlic Shrimp, smoked bacon, local asparagus and cherry tomato tossed with egg fettuccine and Parmesan cheese, served over a fresh bed of spinach.
More about Island Lava Java
Ohana Q / Da Taste image

 

Ohana Q / Da Taste

75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pasta Carbonara$14.95
Choice of pasta with garlic and prosciutto tossed in a creamy white wine sauce.
At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.
More about Ohana Q / Da Taste

Browse other tasty dishes in Kailua Kona

Pineapple Fried Rice

Chicken Satay

Muffins

Shrimp Fried Rice

Chow Mein

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Katsu

Map

More near Kailua Kona to explore

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Waikoloa

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pahoa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Kamuela

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Honolulu

Avg 4.4 (127 restaurants)

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (840 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston