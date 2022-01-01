Carbonara in Kailua Kona
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve carbonara
More about Island Lava Java
Island Lava Java
75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona
|Shrimp Carbonara
|$27.00
Garlic Shrimp, smoked bacon, local asparagus and cherry tomato tossed with egg fettuccine and Parmesan cheese, served over a fresh bed of spinach.
More about Ohana Q / Da Taste
Ohana Q / Da Taste
75-5742 Kuakini Hwy Ste 102, Kailua-Kona
|Pasta Carbonara
|$14.95
Choice of pasta with garlic and prosciutto tossed in a creamy white wine sauce.
At Ohana Q we take pride in the quality of our food and the safety of our valued customers is our highest priority. Our pastas are best enjoyed soon after preparation. Ohana Q cannot control how your delivery order is stored during transit or the time delivery takes. Please keep this in mind when considering food delivery.