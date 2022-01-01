Fish tacos in Kailua Kona
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve fish tacos
Ono Loa Grill
75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona
|Char-grilled Fish Tacos
|$19.99
Two flour or corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, our special taco slaw, our amazingly seasoned fresh, NEVER frozen fish, grilled to your specifications with our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli on the side.
Island Lava Java
75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona
|Fresh Fish Taco's
|$22.50
Charbroiled fresh catch, shredded cabbage and chipotle aioli in two taro tortillas, Served with black beans, tropical salsa and your choice of side.
|Fresh Fish Taco's
|$22.00
Charbroiled fresh catch, creamy citrus cabbage slaw, tomato, cilantro & chipotle aioli in two taro tortillas. Served with choice of side.