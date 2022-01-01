Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Kailua Kona

Kailua Kona restaurants
Kailua Kona restaurants that serve fish tacos

Ono Loa Grill image

 

Ono Loa Grill

75-5799 Ali'i Drive Suite A4a, Kailua Kona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Char-grilled Fish Tacos$19.99
Two flour or corn tortillas with melted pepper jack cheese, our special taco slaw, our amazingly seasoned fresh, NEVER frozen fish, grilled to your specifications with our Hawaiian Chili Pepper aioli on the side.
More about Ono Loa Grill
Item pic

 

Island Lava Java

75-5801 Alii Dr, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.2 (4145 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fresh Fish Taco's$22.50
Charbroiled fresh catch, shredded cabbage and chipotle aioli in two taro tortillas, Served with black beans, tropical salsa and your choice of side.
Fresh Fish Taco's$22.00
Charbroiled fresh catch, creamy citrus cabbage slaw, tomato, cilantro & chipotle aioli in two taro tortillas. Served with choice of side.
More about Island Lava Java
Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme image

 

Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

75-5591 Palani Rd, Kailua Kona

Avg 4.3 (1000 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos (3)$11.95
Cajun crusted fish, corn tortilla, cabbage, chipotle aioli, cheese, pico de gallo
More about Chubby's Diner at KBXtreme

