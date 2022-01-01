Cookies in Waldo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2)$3.00
More about the JM Kitchen Café
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Butter Cookies$4.99
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
A dozen of our classic butter cookies.
Mother's Day Mini Cookie Box$15.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Let your mom know she's the best mom ever and share cookies with her from this mini cookie box! This box includes 2 chocolate chip cookies, 1 sugar sprinkle cookie, 1 lemon cookie, 1 royal iced flower cookie, 3 butter cookies, and one cupcookie with white buttercream. *Royal iced flower cookie color varies.
Cookies$2.10
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more cookies.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts
More about McLain's Bakery
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Boho Cookie Set$48.00
This is what boho royal iced cookie dreams are made of. A dozen cookies perfect for your young and wild spirit.
First Communion Cookie Set$58.00
The perfect set of a dozen cookies for first communion or baptism. *Custom message unavailable.
Watercolor Cookie Set$48.00
A dozen cookies perfect for any occasion! Customize this set with two colors for the watercolor design and choose the perfect message for your occasion!
More about McLain's Bakery

