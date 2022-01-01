Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve cheese fries

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

23511 Katy Freeway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
Chili Cheese Fries$10.50
French fries topped with mo’s kick’n
chili, melted cheese, green onion,
and sour cream
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Tequeños (Fried Breaded Cheese Stick) image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Shevere Bar

25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy

Avg 4.4 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tequeños (Fried Breaded Cheese Stick)$5.99
Cheese fingers served with house sauce
More about Shevere Bar
Fried Cheese Sticks 6pcs image

 

Armani Pizza & Pasta

6868 S Mason Rd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Cheese Sticks 6pcs$5.99
More about Armani Pizza & Pasta
Craft Burger Katy image

 

Craft Burger Katy

21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN FRIED CHEESE CURDS$6.50
Locally Sourced White Cheddar Cheese Curds . Spicy Ranch
More about Craft Burger Katy
Restaurant banner

 

Yan Tea

23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Cheese Crab Puff (6pcs)$8.00
More about Yan Tea

