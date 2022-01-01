Cheese fries in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve cheese fries
Mo's Irish Pub
23511 Katy Freeway, Katy
|Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Harp® beer-battered Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese curds fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$10.50
French fries topped with mo’s kick’n
chili, melted cheese, green onion,
and sour cream
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Shevere Bar
25600 Westheimer Pkwy, Katy
|Tequeños (Fried Breaded Cheese Stick)
|$5.99
Cheese fingers served with house sauce
Armani Pizza & Pasta
6868 S Mason Rd, Katy
|Fried Cheese Sticks 6pcs
|$5.99
Craft Burger Katy
21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy
|CHICKEN FRIED CHEESE CURDS
|$6.50
Locally Sourced White Cheddar Cheese Curds . Spicy Ranch