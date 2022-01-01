Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve eel

Consumer pic

 

Tobiuo Sushi & Bar

23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
super eel$16.00
Eel Sauce$0.00
More about Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Yan Tea - 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5

23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Onigiri$4.75
Eel - Over Rice$14.00
More about Yan Tea - 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5

