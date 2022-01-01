Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants
Kennewick restaurants that serve cake

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina image

 

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina - 350 Clover Island Drive

350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick

TakeoutFast Pay
Stout Espresso Cake$7.00
More about Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina - 350 Clover Island Drive
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Kennewick

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESE CAKE FRUIT$7.95
Creamy New York style cheesecake atop a graham cracker crust. Choose your topping of strawberries, raspberries, mangos, peaches, blueberries or huckleberries.
CHOCOLATE CAKE$8.95
Layer upon layer of dark, moist chocolate cake and silky smooth chocolate filling. This baby stands over 5 inches tall!
More about Hops n Drops - Kennewick

