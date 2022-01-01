Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Keyport

Keyport restaurants
Keyport restaurants that serve cake

Main pic

 

McDonagh's Pub

2 W Front Street, Keyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Irish Cheese cake$8.00
More about McDonagh's Pub
Broad Street Diner image

PANCAKES

Broad Street Diner

83 Broad Street, Keyport

Avg 4.7 (1013 reviews)
Takeout
Assorted Cakes$5.00
Blueberry Cakes
Crab Cake Benedict$13.95
two poached eggs served over our crab cake with home fries, sautéed spinach topped with Hollandaise and Asparagus
More about Broad Street Diner

