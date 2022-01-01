Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Kingston

134 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Panini$12.99
Chicken Cutlet | Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce | Served with Bleu Cheese on the Side
Veggie Panini$10.99
Mushroom | Roasted Red Pepper | Eggplant Mozzarella
Chicken Parmesan Panini$13.99
Chicken Cutlet | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Provolone
More about Mamma Mia's Kingston
Carmela's Restaurant image

 

Carmela's Restaurant

138 Main Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pesto Panini$14.00
Roasted Red Peppers | Mozzarella Cheese | Pesto | Sourdough
Chicken Parm Panini$14.00
Pan Fried Chicken | Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella | Panini
Buffalo Chicken Panini$14.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet | Buffalo Sauce | Bleu Cheese | Sourdough
More about Carmela's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Italian Subs

Pies

Spaghetti

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Chicken Marsala

Cheesecake

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Cohasset

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (70 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1865 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (384 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (925 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston