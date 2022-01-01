Paninis in Kingston
Kingston restaurants that serve paninis
More about Mamma Mia's Kingston
Mamma Mia's Kingston
134 Main Street, Kingston
|Buffalo Chicken Panini
|$12.99
Chicken Cutlet | Mozzarella | Buffalo Sauce | Served with Bleu Cheese on the Side
|Veggie Panini
|$10.99
Mushroom | Roasted Red Pepper | Eggplant Mozzarella
|Chicken Parmesan Panini
|$13.99
Chicken Cutlet | Our Traditional Red Sauce | Provolone
More about Carmela's Restaurant
Carmela's Restaurant
138 Main Street, Kingston
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$14.00
Roasted Red Peppers | Mozzarella Cheese | Pesto | Sourdough
|Chicken Parm Panini
|$14.00
Pan Fried Chicken | Traditional Red Sauce | Mozzarella | Panini
|Buffalo Chicken Panini
|$14.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet | Buffalo Sauce | Bleu Cheese | Sourdough