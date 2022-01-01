Cake in Kingwood
Kingwood restaurants that serve cake
Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee
4525 Kingwood Drive, Kingwood
|Carrot Cake
|$10.95
Sharky's Waterfront Grill
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood
|Black Sand Beach-Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.99
Rich chocolate cake with chocolate mousse in between layers
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
42 N Main St, Kingwood
|Italian Cream Cake
|$8.00
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
|Red Velvet Cake
|$8.00
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.