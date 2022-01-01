Chicken salad in Kingwood
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood
|Pecan Salad - Chicken
|$11.75
mesquite grilled chicken, spring mix, red onion, bacon, chopped tomatoes, spicy toasted pecans, parmesan cheese, house made ranch.
|Taco Salad - Chicken
|$13.95
|Asian Salad - Chicken
|$11.75
mesquite grilled chicken spring mix, cabbage, cilantro, chives, almond, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, & sesame ginger vinaigrette.
Sharky's Waterfront Grill
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens with grilled chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing
|Crisp Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Mixed greens with chopped crisp chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
42 N Main St, Kingwood
|Chicken Avocado Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, arugula, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, garden vegetables, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with honey mustard dressing.
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.