Chicken salad in Kingwood

Kingwood restaurants
Toast

Kingwood restaurants that serve chicken salad

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Skeeter's Mesquite Grill

4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy, Kingwood

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pecan Salad - Chicken$11.75
mesquite grilled chicken, spring mix, red onion, bacon, chopped tomatoes, spicy toasted pecans, parmesan cheese, house made ranch.
Taco Salad - Chicken$13.95
Asian Salad - Chicken$11.75
mesquite grilled chicken spring mix, cabbage, cilantro, chives, almond, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, & sesame ginger vinaigrette.
More about Skeeter's Mesquite Grill
Banner pic

 

Sharky's Waterfront Grill

1660 West Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Mixed greens with grilled chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing
Crisp Chicken Salad$13.99
Mixed greens with chopped crisp chicken tenders, avocado, cucumber, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and croutons, served with roasted garlic jalapeño ranch dressing
More about Sharky's Waterfront Grill
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

42 N Main St, Kingwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avocado Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, arugula, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, garden vegetables, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Salad$13.00
Campanelle pasta (vegan), grilled chicken, Kalamata olives, red onions, Roma tomatoes, cucumbers, Pecorino Romano cheese, and fresh arugula in Russo's homemade pistachio pesto sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

