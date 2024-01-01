Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fresh spring rolls in Kirkland

Go
Kirkland restaurants
Toast

Kirkland restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls

BG pic

 

Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285

425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fresh Spring Roll with Fried Tofu$11.00
Fresh roll with fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce
Fresh Spring Roll with Prawn$13.00
Fresh roll with prawns, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce
Fresh Spring Roll With Sh$13.00
More about Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
Item pic

 

Pho Mignon

12557 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A1. Fresh Spring Rolls$9.00
Shrimp, pork, rice noodles, lettuce, cilantro and basil wrapped in rice paper served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Mignon

Browse other tasty dishes in Kirkland

Pork Noodle Soup

Paratha

Omelettes

Sticky Rice

Cheese Pizza

Veggie Rolls

Tuna Rolls

Thai Salad

Map

More near Kirkland to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (836 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (85 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Lynnwood

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (836 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (499 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (406 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (355 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (316 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (268 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston