Fresh spring rolls in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve fresh spring rolls
More about Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
Soi Kirkland - 425 Urban Plaza Ste 285
425 Urban Plaza, Kirkland
|Fresh Spring Roll with Fried Tofu
|$11.00
Fresh roll with fried tofu, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce
|Fresh Spring Roll with Prawn
|$13.00
Fresh roll with prawns, lettuce, carrot, bean sprout, and vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice wrapper served with Zesty Thai style lime peanut sauce
|Fresh Spring Roll With Sh
|$13.00