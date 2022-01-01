Lasagna in Kirkland
Kirkland restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Ristorante Paradiso
Ristorante Paradiso
120 Park Ln Ste A, Kirkland
|Lasagna al Forno
|$23.00
Meat sauce, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, Italian ham, baked on the over
More about ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
ROMiOS Pizza & Pasta
11422 NE 124th St, Kirkland
|Lasagna (lunch)
|$9.50
Our own recipe! Layers of slow cooked meat sauce, creamy bechamel and parmesan, mozzarella cheese.
|Beef Lasagna
|$16.20
Flat sheet pasta layered with slow cooked meat sauce, creamy bechamel, parmigiano and whole milk mozzarella cheese