Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve pork belly

Sticky Rice Cafe image

PHO

Sticky Rice Cafe

120 Jack Dance St, knoxville

Avg 4.7 (741 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly
More about Sticky Rice Cafe
OliBea image

FRENCH FRIES

OliBea

211 S Central, knoxviile

Avg 4.6 (1244 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Pork Belly$4.00
More about OliBea
Zalate image

 

Zalate

102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Huarache Pork Belly$11.00
Burrito Pork Belly$11.00
Taco Pork Belly$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
More about Zalate
Casa Don Gallo image

FRENCH FRIES

Casa Don Gallo

7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville

Avg 4.6 (1742 reviews)
Takeout
Yucateco Pork Belly$14.00
More about Casa Don Gallo
Kaizen image

NOODLES

Kaizen

127 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Fried Rice$16.00
Pork belly, kimchi, fried egg, sweet & sour sauce, fresh herbs (gf)
Pork Belly Bun
Pork Belly, pickled cabbage, lychee mustard, hoisin sauce
Pork Belly Fried Rice$8.00
Pork belly, kimchi, fried egg, sweet & sour sauce, fresh herbs (gf)
More about Kaizen
Harvest - Land Sea Vine image

 

Harvest - Bearden

5200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, Knoxville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly$16.00
Crispy Pork Belly – avocado salsa verde, pickled red onion, hominy, radish 14 (gs)
More about Harvest - Bearden

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Sashimi

Miso Soup

Steak Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Antipasto Salad

Dumplings

Shrimp Soup

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (255 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston