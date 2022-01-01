Pork belly in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve pork belly
Zalate
102 Stekoia Ln, Knoxville
|Huarache Pork Belly
|$11.00
|Burrito Pork Belly
|$11.00
|Taco Pork Belly
|$3.50
All the tacos are served with up to 2 options.
Casa Don Gallo
7741 S Northshore dr #108, Knoxville
|Yucateco Pork Belly
|$14.00
Kaizen
127 South Central St, Knoxville
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$16.00
Pork belly, kimchi, fried egg, sweet & sour sauce, fresh herbs (gf)
|Pork Belly Bun
Pork Belly, pickled cabbage, lychee mustard, hoisin sauce
|Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$8.00
Pork belly, kimchi, fried egg, sweet & sour sauce, fresh herbs (gf)