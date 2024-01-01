Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori chicken in Knoxville

Go
Knoxville restaurants
Toast

Knoxville restaurants that serve tandoori chicken

Item pic

 

Hot Birds

2004 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Combo #6 - Tandoori Chicken Sandwich + Fries - Limited Time$13.00
24-hour marinated dark meat boneless chicken with tandoori spices, grilled to perfection with brioche, lettuce and house made spicy green chutney sauce. chutney contains mint, coriander, mayo and spicy chilly peppers and is equal to Hot Birds "Spicy" heat level. Comes with seasoned straight cut fries.
More about Hot Birds
Aroma Indian Kitchen image

TAPAS

Aroma Indian Kitchen - Cedar Bluff Rd

138 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lucknowi Tandoori Chicken$16.00
The king of Kebab.Whole chicken marinated in Lucknow style in yogurt & spices, grilled in a clay oven.
More about Aroma Indian Kitchen - Cedar Bluff Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Knoxville

Chicken Salad

Cornbread

Wonton Soup

Shrimp Tacos

Spaghetti

Curry

Cheeseburgers

Fajitas

Map

More near Knoxville to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Gatlinburg

Avg 3.9 (23 restaurants)

Pigeon Forge

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Maryville

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Townsend

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Alcoa

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Kodak

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sevierville

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Morristown

No reviews yet

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (182 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston