Chicken wraps in La Crosse

La Crosse restaurants
La Crosse restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Eagles Nest Sports Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Eagles Nest

1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse

Avg 4.7 (481 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast wrapped with co-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, bacon, tomato, and ranch dressing.
Sesame Chicken Wrap$12.00
A crispy chicken breast wrapped with sweet chili ginger sauce, wontons, and sesame slaw.
Pesto Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast wrap with mozzarella cheese, pesto, spring mix lettuce, and tomatoes.
More about Eagles Nest
JavaVino image

PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

JavaVino

2311 State Road, La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (892 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Full Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
More about JavaVino

