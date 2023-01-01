Chicken wraps in La Crosse
La Crosse restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Eagles Nest
1914 Campbell Rd, La Crosse
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast wrapped with co-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, bacon, tomato, and ranch dressing.
|Sesame Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
A crispy chicken breast wrapped with sweet chili ginger sauce, wontons, and sesame slaw.
|Pesto Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast wrap with mozzarella cheese, pesto, spring mix lettuce, and tomatoes.