Mac and cheese in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve mac and cheese
RAMEN • NOODLES
Forbidden Noodles
50 S La Grange Rd, La Grange
|MAC & CHEESE
|$2.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Barrel House Social
100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange
|Kids Mac N Cheese
|$9.00
cavatappi pasta and 4-cheese cheese sauce
|Five Cheese Mac + Cheese
|$14.00
|Mac + Cheese SIDE
|$7.00
Tavern On Lagrange
5403 S Lagrange, Countryside
|Jerk Mac and Cheese with Chicken and Shrimp
|$24.00
Jerk Macaroni and Cheese prepared with red and yellow peppers, carrots, onions served with Jerked Chicken and Shrimp
|Bob Marley Jerk Mac and Cheese
|$24.00
Mac and Cheese blended with shredded jerk chicken, baked to perfection served with scallions, carrots, onions, red and yellow peppers
|Beyonce Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
Macaroni and Cheese prepared with Lobster meat and Fried Lobster on Top