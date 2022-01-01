Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
La Grange restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Forbidden Noodles image

RAMEN • NOODLES

Forbidden Noodles

50 S La Grange Rd, La Grange

Avg 5 (232 reviews)
Takeout
MAC & CHEESE$2.99
More about Forbidden Noodles
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Barrel House Social

100 W Burlington Ave, LaGrange

Avg 4.1 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac N Cheese$9.00
cavatappi pasta and 4-cheese cheese sauce
Five Cheese Mac + Cheese$14.00
Mac + Cheese SIDE$7.00
More about Barrel House Social
Tavern On Lagrange image

 

Tavern On Lagrange

5403 S Lagrange, Countryside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Mac and Cheese with Chicken and Shrimp$24.00
Jerk Macaroni and Cheese prepared with red and yellow peppers, carrots, onions served with Jerked Chicken and Shrimp
Bob Marley Jerk Mac and Cheese$24.00
Mac and Cheese blended with shredded jerk chicken, baked to perfection served with scallions, carrots, onions, red and yellow peppers
Beyonce Lobster Mac & Cheese$28.00
Macaroni and Cheese prepared with Lobster meat and Fried Lobster on Top
More about Tavern On Lagrange

