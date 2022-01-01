Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in La Grange

La Grange restaurants
La Grange restaurants that serve chicken salad

Prasino Restaurant image

 

Prasino Restaurant

93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD$20.00
romaine, pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado, crispy tortilla, cotija cheese, poblano cream, black beans GF
HONEY CHICKEN SALAD$17.00
arugula, pecans, grapes, celery, honey-yogurt dressing, pretzel croissant
Item pic

 

Blackberry Market

36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Our delectable chicken salad with mixed greens (may substitute with tuna salad).
Chicken Salad (GF, DF)
Ingredients: Chicken, mayo, dijon mustard, apples, currants, almonds, shallots, sugar, champagne vinegar, salt and pepper.
Item pic

 

Catering - Blackberry Market

36 S La Grange Rd, La Grange

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad (GF, DF)
Ingredients: chicken, apples, diced celery, currants, sliced almonds, mayo, shallot, champagne vinegar, sugar
Chicken Salad Sandwich Tray: 1 Dozen$47.00
Roasted white meat shredded with celery, almonds, apples, and currants in a shallot dressing, served on a petite brioche bun.
Banner pic

 

Antonino’s Ristorante

701 West Hillgrove Avenue, La Grange

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$12.95
