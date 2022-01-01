Chicken salad in La Grange
La Grange restaurants that serve chicken salad
Prasino Restaurant
93 S. La Grange Road, LaGrange
|SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
|$20.00
romaine, pico de gallo, roasted corn, avocado, crispy tortilla, cotija cheese, poblano cream, black beans GF
|HONEY CHICKEN SALAD
|$17.00
arugula, pecans, grapes, celery, honey-yogurt dressing, pretzel croissant
Blackberry Market
36 S. LaGrange Rd., La Grange
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Our delectable chicken salad with mixed greens (may substitute with tuna salad).
|Chicken Salad (GF, DF)
Ingredients: Chicken, mayo, dijon mustard, apples, currants, almonds, shallots, sugar, champagne vinegar, salt and pepper.
Catering - Blackberry Market
36 S La Grange Rd, La Grange
|Chicken Salad (GF, DF)
Ingredients: chicken, apples, diced celery, currants, sliced almonds, mayo, shallot, champagne vinegar, sugar
|Chicken Salad Sandwich Tray: 1 Dozen
|$47.00
Roasted white meat shredded with celery, almonds, apples, and currants in a shallot dressing, served on a petite brioche bun.