La Habra Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in La Habra

The Green Chile image

 

The Green Chile

2050 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Green Chile Dip$7.99
cream cheese cheddar cheese and green chile served hot with chips
Taquitos ala carte$3.99
served with guacamole
Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese$6.95
More about The Green Chile
Burrito Brothers image

 

Burrito Brothers

1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CALI Burrito$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
Taco Carnitas$3.50
Slow cooked fall off the bone pork.
Bacon Burrito/Bowl$9.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, tater tots, eggs, and your choice of fillings. Perfect way to start your day.
More about Burrito Brothers
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

840 E Whittier Boulevard, La Habra

Avg 3.9 (955 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carne Asada$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Filet Mignon Tacos$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
Burrito Dorado$18.75
More about El Cholo
Taco Nazo image

TACOS • SEAFOOD

Taco Nazo

121 S Beach Blvd, La Habra

Avg 4.1 (145 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tacos Dorados 3 Pack$6.99
Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)
World Famous Shrimp Taco$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
World Famous Fish Taco$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
More about Taco Nazo

