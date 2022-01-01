La Habra Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in La Habra
More about The Green Chile
The Green Chile
2050 West Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
|Popular items
|Green Chile Dip
|$7.99
cream cheese cheddar cheese and green chile served hot with chips
|Taquitos ala carte
|$3.99
served with guacamole
|Kids Burrito Bean & Cheese
|$6.95
More about Burrito Brothers
Burrito Brothers
1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights
|Popular items
|CALI Burrito
|$11.00
Carne Asada, FRENCH FRIES, Spanish rice, refried beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and our cantina salsa.
|Taco Carnitas
|$3.50
Slow cooked fall off the bone pork.
|Bacon Burrito/Bowl
|$9.00
Apple wood smoked bacon, tater tots, eggs, and your choice of fillings. Perfect way to start your day.
More about El Cholo
El Cholo
840 E Whittier Boulevard, La Habra
|Popular items
|Carne Asada
|$24.95
All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
|Filet Mignon Tacos
|$22.95
All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.
|Burrito Dorado
|$18.75
More about Taco Nazo
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
121 S Beach Blvd, La Habra
|Popular items
|Tacos Dorados 3 Pack
|$6.99
Save 33%! (Not including add-ons)
|World Famous Shrimp Taco
|$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.
|World Famous Fish Taco
|$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.