Shrimp tacos in La Habra
La Habra restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Burrito Brothers
1403 E Lambert Rd, La Habra Heights
|Taco Shrimp
|$4.50
TACOS • SEAFOOD
Taco Nazo
121 S Beach Blvd, La Habra
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$4.49
Grilled shrimp topped with onion, cilantro, tomato, cabbage, and our signature sauce
|World Famous Shrimp Taco
|$3.49
Lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and our signature sauce.