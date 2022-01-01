Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve crepes

Item pic

 

Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla

909 Propsect St. Suite 190, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRESH FRENCH STRAWBERRY CREPES$13.95
Crepes are wrapped around fresh juicy strawberries, topped with tropical sauce, more strawberries, and powdered sugar.
BLUEBERRY AND SOUR CREME CREPES$12.95
Juicy blueberries mixed with sour cream and a dash of Triple Sec makes this a true berry delight; sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of blueberry compote.
BANANA CREPES$10.95
Ripe bananas, sour cream and a splash of Triple Sec gently stuffed into crepes; topped with a special apricot sauce, fresh bananas, and powdered sugar.
More about Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla
Item pic

 

Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mille Crepe Vanilla$3.99
More about Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Fish Tacos

Pork Belly

Salmon

Greek Salad

Croissants

Rice Bowls

Turkey Clubs

Caesar Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet

Poway

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (794 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (962 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1848 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (259 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston