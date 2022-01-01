Crepes in La Jolla
More about Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla
Richard Walker's Pancake House - La Jolla
909 Propsect St. Suite 190, La Jolla
|FRESH FRENCH STRAWBERRY CREPES
|$13.95
Crepes are wrapped around fresh juicy strawberries, topped with tropical sauce, more strawberries, and powdered sugar.
|BLUEBERRY AND SOUR CREME CREPES
|$12.95
Juicy blueberries mixed with sour cream and a dash of Triple Sec makes this a true berry delight; sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with a side of blueberry compote.
|BANANA CREPES
|$10.95
Ripe bananas, sour cream and a splash of Triple Sec gently stuffed into crepes; topped with a special apricot sauce, fresh bananas, and powdered sugar.