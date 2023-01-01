Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato basil soup in La Jolla

Go
La Jolla restaurants
Toast

La Jolla restaurants that serve tomato basil soup

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Rubicon Deli

4130 La Jolla Village Dr, La Jolla

Avg 4.9 (464 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ADD Tomato Basil Bisque Soup$3.99
More about Rubicon Deli
Consumer pic

 

Pacific Cafe & Catering

9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Cup of Tomato Basil Soup$8.00
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in La Jolla

Carne Asada Burritos

Beef Teriyaki

Chicken Soup

Burritos

Cappuccino

Chicken Pasta

Teriyaki Bowls

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within La Jolla to explore

La Jolla

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

La Jolla Shores

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near La Jolla to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Encinitas

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Coronado

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Del Mar

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Santee

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Solana Beach

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Poway

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Fe

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cardiff By The Sea

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (975 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (88 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1184 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (36 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (166 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (377 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (238 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2320 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston