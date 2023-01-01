Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tomato basil soup in
La Jolla
/
La Jolla
/
Tomato Basil Soup
La Jolla restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
SANDWICHES
Rubicon Deli
4130 La Jolla Village Dr, La Jolla
Avg 4.9
(464 reviews)
ADD Tomato Basil Bisque Soup
$3.99
More about Rubicon Deli
Pacific Cafe & Catering
9452 Medical Center Dr, La Jolla
No reviews yet
Grilled Cheese & Cup of Tomato Basil Soup
$8.00
More about Pacific Cafe & Catering
