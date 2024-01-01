Shumai in La Jolla
La Jolla restaurants that serve shumai
More about Sushi Nekosan - 1119 wall street
Sushi Nekosan - 1119 wall street
1119 wall street, La Jolla
|Steamed Shrimp Shumai
|$8.00
More about Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125
9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla
|Shrimp Shumai (5Pcs)
|$5.50
Shrimp Shumai is a delectable and savory Chinese dumpling that originated from Cantonese cuisine. These bite-sized delights are crafted with a delicate, thin wheat wrapper and generously filled with a flavorful mixture of minced Pork & shrimp.