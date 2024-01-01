Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shumai in La Jolla

La Jolla restaurants
La Jolla restaurants that serve shumai

Sushi Nekosan - 1119 wall street

1119 wall street, La Jolla

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Shrimp Shumai$8.00
More about Sushi Nekosan - 1119 wall street
Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125, La Jolla

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Shumai (5Pcs)$5.50
Shrimp Shumai is a delectable and savory Chinese dumpling that originated from Cantonese cuisine. These bite-sized delights are crafted with a delicate, thin wheat wrapper and generously filled with a flavorful mixture of minced Pork & shrimp.
More about Fan-Fan - 9625 Scholars Drive North, Suite 0125

