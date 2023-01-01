Nachos in Lacey
Lacey restaurants that serve nachos
SALADS
MiSo - Lacey Boulevard
4514 B Lacey Blvd, Lacey
|Poke Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips, ahi tuna, crab salad, corn, edamame, furikake, poke sauce
Hops n Drops - Lacey
4739 Avery Lane SE, Lacey
|CHILI NACHOS
|$15.95
Tortilla chips topped with chili, Baja veggies, cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, tomato, pickled jalapeños and green onion. Served with sour cream and salsa.