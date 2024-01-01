Fajitas in Lacey
Lacey restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4520 PACIFIC AVE SE
4520 PACIFIC AVE SE, Lacey
|Asada Fajitas
|$26.95
|Steak Fajitas
|$21.95
Steak marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
|Fiesta Fajita
|$23.95
Steak , Chicken and shrimp marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
More about Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
Mayan Family Mexican Resturaunt - 2120 Marvin Rd NE
2120 Marvin Rd NE, Lacey
|Pork Carnitas Fajitas
|$22.95
Tender marinated pork loin cooked to perfection, then served sizzling hot over a bed of onions and bell peppers. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and tortillas
|Steak Fajitas
|$21.95
|Fiesta Fajita
|$23.95
More about Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
Mayan Family Mexican Restaurant - 4820 Yelm Hwy SE
4820 Yelm Hwy SE, Lacey
|Pork Carnitas Fajitas
|$22.95
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.95
Chicken marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
|Steak Fajitas
|$21.95
Steak marinated in our own special seasonings, then delivered sizzling hot over a bed of sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice and beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
More about Tacos California- Lacey - 800 Sleater Kinney Rd SE
Tacos California- Lacey - 800 Sleater Kinney Rd SE
800 Sleater Kinney Rd SE, Lacey
|FAJITA BURRITO
|$13.75
14" flour tortilla loaded with your choice of fajita chicken or fajita steak, sauteed bell peppers & onions, tomato, cilantro, beans, rice & hot or mild sauce
