Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Po boy in
Lafayette
/
Lafayette
/
Po Boy
Lafayette restaurants that serve po boy
Digby's Pub and Patio
133 North 4th st, Lafayette
No reviews yet
Gator Po' Boy
$12.99
More about Digby's Pub and Patio
FRENCH FRIES
Lafayette Brewing Co
622 Main St, Lafayette
Avg 3.5
(413 reviews)
Shrimp Po'Boy
$12.00
Buttermilk breaded shrimp tossed in our spicy garlic sauce and topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and remoulade on a toasted hoagie.
More about Lafayette Brewing Co
Browse other tasty dishes in Lafayette
Stew
Caesar Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chips And Salsa
Garlic Bread
Egg Rolls
Tacos
Taco Salad
More near Lafayette to explore
Carmel
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
Noblesville
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Zionsville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Westfield
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Crawfordsville
No reviews yet
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Danville
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
Marion
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Terre Haute
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(64 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(519 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(891 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston