Shrimp burritos in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve shrimp burritos
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2010 Johnston St, Lafayette
|Regular Shrimp Burrito
|$7.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Super Shrimp Burrito
|$9.45
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4409 Ambassador Caffery, Lafayette
|Illegal Shrimp Burrito
|$18.95
Gulf shrimp, marinated with a garlic and cilantro chimmichurri, seared on flat top
|Regular Shrimp Burrito
|$7.95

|Super Shrimp Burrito
|$9.45
