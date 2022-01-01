Lahaina bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lahaina
More about The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
700 Office Road, Kapalua
|Popular items
|Italian Meatballs
|$26.00
Simmered in our house-made marinara sauce, topped with aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
|Pasta Bolognese
|$36.00
Organic pasta of the day tossed in a hearty bolognese sauce. Finished with grated aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
|Lemon Basil Pesto Pasta
|$29.00
Chef's choice of pasta variety with our house-made lemon basil pesto cream sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, pine nuts, skillet toasted bread crumbs
More about Lahaina Fish Co.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Lahaina Fish Co.
831 Front St, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Wedge Salad
|$12.50
BLEU CHEESE DRESSING:
sour cream
buttermilk
mayonnaise
red wine vinegar
sugar
garlic
Worcestershire
dry mustard
garlic powder
salt
pepper
blue cheese
|Country Cut 10 Oz
|$32.00
|Fire Roasted Asparagus
|$9.50
More about Kimo's Maui
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Kimo's Maui
845 Front Street, Lahaina
|Popular items
|Ahi Poke & Avocado Stack
|$21.00
Soy ginger dressed tuna, maui onion, avocado, Maui's surfing goat dairy cheese, tortilla strips
|Fresh Fish Baked "Kimo's Style"
|$33.50
Local favorite, garlic, lemon & sweet basil glaze, house basmati wheatberry rice
|Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger
|$18.50
CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing