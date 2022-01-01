Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lahaina bars & lounges you'll love

Lahaina restaurants
Must-try bars & lounges in Lahaina

Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar image

 

The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar

700 Office Road, Kapalua

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Meatballs$26.00
Simmered in our house-made marinara sauce, topped with aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Pasta Bolognese$36.00
Organic pasta of the day tossed in a hearty bolognese sauce. Finished with grated aged Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with crostini.
Lemon Basil Pesto Pasta$29.00
Chef's choice of pasta variety with our house-made lemon basil pesto cream sauce, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, pine nuts, skillet toasted bread crumbs
More about The Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
Lahaina Fish Co. image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Lahaina Fish Co.

831 Front St, Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (4900 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge Salad$12.50
BLEU CHEESE DRESSING:
sour cream
buttermilk
mayonnaise
red wine vinegar
sugar
garlic
Worcestershire
dry mustard
garlic powder
salt
pepper
blue cheese
Country Cut 10 Oz$32.00
Fire Roasted Asparagus$9.50
More about Lahaina Fish Co.
Kimo's Maui image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Kimo's Maui

845 Front Street, Lahaina

Avg 4.4 (8188 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ahi Poke & Avocado Stack$21.00
Soy ginger dressed tuna, maui onion, avocado, Maui's surfing goat dairy cheese, tortilla strips
Fresh Fish Baked "Kimo's Style"$33.50
Local favorite, garlic, lemon & sweet basil glaze, house basmati wheatberry rice
Kimo's Klassic Cheeseburger$18.50
CAB beef hand ground daily here at Kimo's, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, shredded iceberg, maui island dressing
More about Kimo's Maui
The Dirty Monkey image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Dirty Monkey

844 Front St Ste 201, Lahaina

Avg 4.1 (1320 reviews)
More about The Dirty Monkey

