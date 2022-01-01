Lake Mary bars & lounges you'll love

Friendly Confines image

 

Friendly Confines

7025 COUNTY RD. 46A, LAKE MARY

Takeout
Popular items
(6) CLAWS$9.99
Our Fresh, Never Frozen, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders Hand Battered and Lightly Fried. Flavors can be mixed but not split.
CHICKEN PHILLY$13.99
Tender chicken topped with sauteed peppers, onions and white American cheese on a hoagie
CHEESE STIX$9.99
7 battered italian mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara dipping sauce.
Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant

951 Market Promenade Ave, Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Liam's Caesar Salad$9.95
Romaine, parmesan, house-made Caesar dressing, seasoned croutons.
Margherita Flatbread$12.95
Cured Tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction, arugula.
Liam's Chicken Wings$15.95
Jumbo wings, naked, celery, bleu cheese. Choice of sauce: Mild, Guinness BBQ, hot BBQ, Hot, Dry Rub
F&D Cantina Lake Mary image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

F&D Cantina Lake Mary

1125 Town Park Ave, Lake Mary

Avg 4.4 (1076 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TRIO$10.00
QUESO, GUAC, AND CHOICE OF SALSA
SWEET POTATO BUTTERNUT SQUASH MOLE ENCHILADAS$12.00
Served with vegan black beans & plantains
STEAK AND SWEET PLANTAINS QUESADILLA$15.00
House marinated steak, Chihuahua cheese & plantains
