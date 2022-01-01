Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Lake Mary

Go
Lake Mary restaurants
Toast

Lake Mary restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Krazy Greek Kitchen

142 W Lakeview Ave #1000, Lake Mary

Avg 4.6 (2299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese$4.50
Includes fries and a juice box
More about Krazy Greek Kitchen
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Cavatappi noodles coated in our house made cheese sauce seasoned with salt & pepper.
Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.49
Our made to order mac & cheese served with fries and a kid's drink.
Smoked Gouda Tuscan Chicken Mac & Cheese$18.00
Cavatappi noodles, spinach, fire roasted tomatoes and juicy grilled chicken breast in a creamy smoked gouda cheese sauce and topped with parmesan bread crumbs.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill
Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant

951 Market Promenade Ave, Lake Mary

Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Mac and Cheese$17.95
More about Liam Fitzpatrick's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Mary

Greek Salad

Chicken Tenders

Fried Pickles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Chicken Salad

French Fries

Chef Salad

Map

More near Lake Mary to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston