Mac and cheese in Lake Mary
Lake Mary restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Krazy Greek Kitchen
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Krazy Greek Kitchen
142 W Lakeview Ave #1000, Lake Mary
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
Includes fries and a juice box
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Bar & Grill
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Cavatappi noodles coated in our house made cheese sauce seasoned with salt & pepper.
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$6.49
Our made to order mac & cheese served with fries and a kid's drink.
|Smoked Gouda Tuscan Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
Cavatappi noodles, spinach, fire roasted tomatoes and juicy grilled chicken breast in a creamy smoked gouda cheese sauce and topped with parmesan bread crumbs.