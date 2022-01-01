Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lake Mary

Lake Mary restaurants
Lake Mary restaurants that serve cake

Breakfast Club image

 

Breakfast Club

3575 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
LITTLE FRUIT CAKE$3.50
Dalli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dalli's Pizzeria

101 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary

Avg 4.6 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$4.99
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Burger$14.00
Our house-made crab cake (made with lump crab meat, Andouille sausage, onion & peppers and parmesan bread crumbs) topped with pickled red onions and creamy slaw with spicy tartar.
Crab Cakes$19.00
Two fresh crab cakes made with lump crab meat, Andouille Sausage, onions & peppers and parmesan bread crumbs served with creole tartar and our mango pico.
