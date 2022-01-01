Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Lake Mary

Go
Lake Mary restaurants
Toast

Lake Mary restaurants that serve chicken rolls

Dalli's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Dalli's Pizzeria

101 North Country Club Road, Lake Mary

Avg 4.6 (1650 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Roll$10.99
More about Dalli's Pizzeria
4th Street Bar & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$12.00
Crispy egg rolls stuffed with our marinated chicken, cheese, napa cabbage and buffalo sauce. Served on a bed of lettuce and a side of our house made ranch dressing.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Mary

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pretzels

Nachos

Cake

Chef Salad

French Fries

Garlic Bread

Burritos

Map

More near Lake Mary to explore

Winter Park

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Altamonte Springs

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Longwood

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Maitland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Apopka

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winter Springs

No reviews yet

Orange City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston