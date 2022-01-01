Philly cheesesteaks in Lake Mary

Gator's Dockside image

 

Gator's Dockside

4349 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about Gator's Dockside
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4th Street Bar & Grill

132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheesesteak$14.00
Seasoned steak with sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions then smothered with smoked gouda cheese all nestled in a toasted hoagie roll.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill

