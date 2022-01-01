Philly cheesesteaks in Lake Mary
Lake Mary restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
More about Gator's Dockside
Gator's Dockside
4349 W. Lake Mary Blvd., Lake Mary
|PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.99
Shaved sirloin steak, sautéed onions, and white American cheese stuffed in a toasted hoagie bun. Served with your choice of side. Substitute chicken for no additional charge.
More about 4th Street Bar & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
4th Street Bar & Grill
132 N Fourth Street Suite 1200, Lake Mary
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$14.00
Seasoned steak with sautéed peppers, mushrooms and onions then smothered with smoked gouda cheese all nestled in a toasted hoagie roll.