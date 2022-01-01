Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baklava in
Lake Orion
/
Lake Orion
/
Baklava
Lake Orion restaurants that serve baklava
FALAFEL
Anita's Kitchen
45 W Flint St, Lake Orion
Avg 4.7
(372 reviews)
Baklava
$2.00
Baklava
$2.00
Made by Shatila Bakery.
More about Anita's Kitchen
Pita Way - Lake Orion
193 N Park Rd, Lake Orion
No reviews yet
BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE SLICE
$6.99
-Walnut Baklava Cheesecake
BAKLAVA 3 FOR 4
$4.99
More about Pita Way - Lake Orion
