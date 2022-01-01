Cake in Lake Placid
Lake Placid restaurants that serve cake
More about Big Slide Brewery & Public House
PIZZA
Big Slide Brewery & Public House
5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid
|To Go Mt. Marcy Mud Cake
|$10.00
A chocolate stout and Oreo crust topped with a chocolate brownie loaded up with 2 kinds of chocolate chips and Oreo crumbles, topped with chocolate mousse, topped with a layer of chocolate ganache and a piece of white chocolate art. All your chocolate dreams
|To Go Vegan Carrot Cake
|$10.00
All the way down to the vegan cream cheese frosting, you'd never know it was vegan. We sprinkle a little walnut praline on top for some extra crunch.
More about Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
PIZZA • GRILL
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid
|Mt Marcy Mud Cake
|$10.00
Chocolate stout & oreo cookie crust, gooey chocolate brwonie with chocolate chips & more oreo pieces. Topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache & white chocolate.
|Vegan Carrot Cake
|$10.00
100% Vegan Carrot cake with a sprinkle of walnut praline on top
|To Go Vegan Carrot Cake
|$10.00