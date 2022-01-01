Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Lake Placid

Go
Lake Placid restaurants
Toast

Lake Placid restaurants that serve cake

Lisa G's image

 

Lisa G's

6125 Sentinel Road, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Lisa G's
Big Slide Brewery & Public House image

PIZZA

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
To Go Mt. Marcy Mud Cake$10.00
A chocolate stout and Oreo crust topped with a chocolate brownie loaded up with 2 kinds of chocolate chips and Oreo crumbles, topped with chocolate mousse, topped with a layer of chocolate ganache and a piece of white chocolate art. All your chocolate dreams
To Go Vegan Carrot Cake$10.00
All the way down to the vegan cream cheese frosting, you'd never know it was vegan. We sprinkle a little walnut praline on top for some extra crunch.
More about Big Slide Brewery & Public House
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mt Marcy Mud Cake$10.00
Chocolate stout & oreo cookie crust, gooey chocolate brwonie with chocolate chips & more oreo pieces. Topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache & white chocolate.
Vegan Carrot Cake$10.00
100% Vegan Carrot cake with a sprinkle of walnut praline on top
To Go Vegan Carrot Cake$10.00
More about Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
The Breakfast Club, etc image

 

The Breakfast Club, etc

2431 Main Street, Lake Placid

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Bene$17.00
Homemade New Orleans style crab cakes on top of an english muffin with two poached eggs topped with our homemade Cajun hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
More about The Breakfast Club, etc

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Placid

Calamari

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

Carrot Cake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lake Placid to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Colchester

No reviews yet

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (546 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston