Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lake Placid

Go
Lake Placid restaurants
Toast

Lake Placid restaurants that serve cheesecake

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery image

PIZZA • GRILL

Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery

813 Mirror Lake Drive, Lake Placid

Avg 4.2 (2739 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Basque Cheesecake$10.00
More about Lake Placid Pub & Brewery - Lake Placid Pub & Brewery
Big Slide Brewery & Public House image

PIZZA

Big Slide Brewery & Public House

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid

Avg 4.3 (860 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
To Go Cheesecake$10.00
A slice of Basque style cheesecake with a smooth creamy interior and a caramelized exterior. Think grown-up toasted marshmallow. Also think naturally gluten-free. We serve it with a sesame oat crumble and a seasonal fruit compote.
More about Big Slide Brewery & Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Lake Placid

Cheese Pizza

Nachos

Waffles

Chocolate Mousse

Grilled Chicken

Pepperoni Pizza

Chips And Salsa

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Lake Placid to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Essex Junction

No reviews yet

Richmond

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Winooski

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Williston

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Albans

No reviews yet

Colchester

No reviews yet

Waitsfield

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Glens Falls

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (177 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (713 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston