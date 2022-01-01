Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Lakeland

Go
Lakeland restaurants
Toast

Lakeland restaurants that serve rice bowls

Good Thyme image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Thyme

1037 Dixieland Mall Ln, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Bulgogi Chicken Rice Bowl$14.00
More about Good Thyme
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland

1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (1717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Rice Bowl$13.50
Rice is your side on this one... tossed with chicken, gyro or pork, grilled tomatoes, peppers and onions, and topped with marinara and crumbled feta, FYI Peppers & Onions already cooked in the rice.
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland

Browse other tasty dishes in Lakeland

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Chilaquiles

Cake

Garden Salad

Chai Lattes

Taco Salad

Burritos

Map

More near Lakeland to explore

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston