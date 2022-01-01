Cheesecake in Lakeland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake Chimi$8.50
A heavenly end to your dining experience! Crisp flour tortilla filled with creamy cheesecake is served with a side of vanilla ice cream. Garnished with strawberry and chocolate Sauce
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Louis Pappas Marketplace

1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland

Avg 4.6 (1717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Creamy cheesecake filled and topped with walnuts, honey and fillo
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

5125 S FLORIDA AVE, LAKELAND

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE$6.99
The name says it all! Truly delicious.
More about Shells Seafood

