Cheesecake in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve cheesecake
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland
|Cheesecake Chimi
|$8.50
A heavenly end to your dining experience! Crisp flour tortilla filled with creamy cheesecake is served with a side of vanilla ice cream. Garnished with strawberry and chocolate Sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Louis Pappas Marketplace
1318 Town Center Dr, Lakeland
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Creamy cheesecake filled and topped with walnuts, honey and fillo