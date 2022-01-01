Chicken fajitas in Lakeland

Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$22.00
More about Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (1799 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland

Avg 4.4 (3056 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

