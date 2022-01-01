Burritos in Lakeland
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant
1235 N Parkway Frontage Rd, Lakeland
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$22.95
12 Inch flour tortilla stuffed with tender skirt steak, refried beans and Mexican rice. Topped with Azteca’s Molcajete sauce, Cotija Mexican cheese and a whole green onion. Served with pico de gallo, crema Mexicana and a fried Jalapeño
|L - Macho Burrito
|$11.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
|Burrito Blanco
|$15.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese (not spicy, just delicious), white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca’s salsa a la crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.